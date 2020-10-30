PCP demands that health problems not become a “police case” – Executive Digest

The PCP General Secretary defended today that the government should take “proportional” and “educational” measures, warning that a health problem cannot be turned “into a police case”.

“Exaggerate these measures and think that they will be solved as a security problem so that we won’t solve the problem. It is this pedagogy so that people understand the meaning and not easily look for a safety measure, namely the restriction of people in spite of all the paralysis of economic activity and the social plan ”, criticized Jerónimo de Sousa at the end of a meeting with Prime Minister António Costa for more than an hour .

The PCP general secretary also defended that the measures announced by the government on Saturday were “inextricably linked” with measures to strengthen the National Health Service (SNS), stating that he disagreed with a private sector civil request if that were a devaluation of the public system.

“Let’s not turn a health problem into a police problem,” he appealed.

Jerónimo de Sousa was the third party leader to be received in São Bento on a day that António Costa has been listening to all nine parties with parliamentary representation to seek consensus to adopt immediate measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic recorded a further increase in Portugal.

The measures to be taken by the government will then be announced by António Costa on Saturday at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers.

On Friday, Portugal registered a new high number of people hospitalized in intensive care units (ICU) since the Covid-19 pandemic began. 275 people were hospitalized. The epidemiological bulletin of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), which also counted 40 dead and 4,656 infected.