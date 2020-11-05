PCP votes against draft presidential decree for a state of emergency – Executive Digest

The PCP will vote on Friday against the draft presidential decree for the state of emergency between the 9th and 23rd of this month, arguing that the necessary measures against covid-19 do not include the suspension of rights.

This position in relation to the draft presidential decree on the state of emergency, which will be discussed and voted on in the plenary session of the Assembly of the Republic on Friday, was broadcast today at a press conference hosted by communist parliamentary leader João Oliveira.

“In the view of the PCP, the measures required given the situation in the country do not oblige or justify the declaration of a state of emergency. From our point of view, the country needs measures that promote the protection of the individual, promote protective pedagogy and ensure the necessary sanitary conditions for the continuation of national life in its various dimensions, ”explained João Oliveira.

Speaking to the journalists, the PCP Group President said that the priorities are strengthening the National Health Service (SNS) and safety in schools, public transport, private households, cultural and sports facilities.

“Rather than suspending and banning or ceasing activities, health security conditions must be created to sustain economic, social, cultural, sporting and other activities. In view of the proposal made [pelo Presidente da República, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa]It confirms that the use of the state of emergency is neither proportional nor appropriate to the measures that need to be taken and the goals that need to be pursued, ”the communist party leader also declared.

When asked about the fact that the draft decree on the state of emergency stipulates that authorities use health facilities and facilities in the private and social sector, João Oliveira said that this possibility could be implemented without a state of emergency.

“It is necessary to give absolute priority to strengthening the SNS, not just in terms of the means dedicated to breaking transmission chains [do novo coronavírus], but also in terms of hospitalization ability and patient response, especially in intensive care units. Whatever it takes to call on external resources from the SNS, namely those affected by the private and social sectors, does not require a state of emergency, ”he said.

According to João Oliveira, there is “a legal framework in national legislation which, under other circumstances, has already made it possible to raise funds from these sectors under civil law without the government having considered resorting to a state of emergency”.

The President of the PCP Group pointed out that the government had used a specific legislative decree to make civil law requirements, citing the case of dock workers as an example.

“The law already provides for this possibility of the civil law requirement. The state of emergency is not required for this. And so the PCP does not recognize this argument as unfounded or obliged to declare a state of emergency, ”he added.