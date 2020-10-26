PE sugar cane win labor clause for

The sugar cane category in Pernambuco signed the new collective labor agreement (CCT) last week. For the first time in 41 years, the negotiations were practically closed. The agreement with the employers’ sector was signed after five rounds of debates. The category was one of the categories classified as essential services during the pandemic so their activities were not paralyzed even when they were socially isolated.

The negotiation was personal only for the negotiating committee representing the workers. In addition to safeguarding the rights recognized in CCT 2019-2020, sugar cane and sugar cane growers have ensured the inclusion of a new health and safety clause to protect the category at risk of infection by coronavirus.

“This achievement for sugar cane workers was very important, on the one hand because we managed to maintain a collective labor agreement with 88 clauses, including the social and economic clauses that guarantee the protection of rights,” said the President of the Federation of Workers and Gilvan Antunis , Pernambuco Rural Worker (FETAEPE), added: “This achievement is also borne out by the possibility of a health and safety clause regarding relocation of your city, bus hygiene, removal and donation of masks.”

The new convention defines the working conditions and the remuneration of the category for the period from October 2020 to October 2021 and sets the salary value at R $ 1,081.50, the minimum wage guarantee of R $ 19.00 and the basic basket of R $ 60.00.

Initially, it was suggested by the employers sector that negotiations should focus only on health and safety directives and that the other directives should be discussed in January 2021. However, the workers rejected the idea. In addition, business people raised issues such as the unpredictability of the current political and economic scenario and the potential reduction in harvest due to climatic issues, but committed to maintaining the jobs of sugar cane and sugar cane workers.

Representatives of the National Union of Agricultural Workers (CONTAR), the Department of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese), the Central Workers’ Union (CUT-PE) and the Union of Agricultural Workers were present at the negotiating tables. Family farmers in the state of Pernambuco (Fetape).

