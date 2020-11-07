Pedro Teixeira stays with his daughter after Cláudia Vieira signs Covid-19 – a Boil

10-year-old Maria moves with her infected mother and sister into her father’s house while in custody.

After Cláudia Vieira was infected with Covid-19, Pedro Teixeira was at home with her daughter Maria, 10. Although the child tested negative, they must complete 14 days of prophylactic isolation because they had direct contact not only with their mother, but also with their 11-month-old sister Caetana and stepfather João Alves, all of whom were positive for the disease.

So Maria moved into the house of her father, who after the end of the recordings of ‘Quer o Destino’ (TVI) can devote himself 100% to her daughter. According to ‘TV7 Dias’, Sara Matos, the actor’s girlfriend, will stay away.

On social media, Pedro Teixeira showed his support for his ex-partner and left him pictures from the heart.