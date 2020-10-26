Penetration Testing Market to Achieve Record Revenue Levels by Foremost Industry Players – Acunetix, FireEye, IBM, Netsparker, Qualys, Rapid7, Rhino Security Labs

Penetration testing is the procedure of testing, measuring, and increasing already fixed security solutions on devices such as mobile and other information systems. The penetration is often accomplished through a third party. The penetration testing is done at the demand of the client, which is oftentimes the owner of the information system or device.

The enterprises implementing security measures due to increased sophistication in cyber attacks is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the penetration testing market. Moreover, the ease in defining vulnerabilities in a specific system or device and also ensures the client’s trust as well as reputation is anticipated to boost the growth of the penetration testing market.

The reports cover key developments in the Penetration Testing market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Penetration Testing market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Penetration Testing market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Acunetix, FireEye, Inc., IBM, Netsparker Ltd., Qualys, Inc, Rapid7, Rhino Security Labs, Inc, SecureWorks, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., VERACODE

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Penetration Testing Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Penetration Testing Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Penetration Testing Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Penetration Testing Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions..

