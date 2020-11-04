Pepe extends FC Porto until June 2023 – football

Pepe renews with FC Porto until June 2023, Record learns. The deal will be sealed at a ceremony to be held this afternoon at the Estádio do Dragão, which will confirm the information Pinto da Costa presented last week. The 37-year-old center was already in the final months of the call signed in January 2019 so the call had to be extended.

Despite his age, the Portugal international shows game after game that he can stay at the highest level and is even one of the main characters of FC Porto (and the national team) at the start of the season.

Aware of the importance of the team captain who inherited the armband after Danilo Pereira’s departure, SAD was quick to come up with a proposal to extend his contract in line with Pepe’s wishes, who has already publicly assumed he wants to finish in Dragão’s career.