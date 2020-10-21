Pepe Mujica is retiring from public office after his resignation

Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica (85) resigned as senator on Tuesday (20) and ended his political career in public office.

Retirement has been brought forward due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said. “This situation compels me, with great regret, to my deep political vocation to apply for my resignation from the seat that the citizens have granted me,” wrote the ex-president in a letter in the Uruguayan Senate.

Mujica, who ruled the country between 2010 and 2015, suffers from an autoimmune disease. He had resigned as a senator back in 2018, claiming fatigue, but returned the following year when he was re-elected.

When the Uruguayan head of state announced his withdrawal from the electoral scene, he stressed that he would not stop pursuing politics outside the state equipment.

“This does not mean giving up politics, but giving up the front row because I understand that a leader is the one who gives the advantage to the people who overcome him. I am grateful, with many memories and deep nostalgia. The pandemic knocked me down, “he said. him.

As president, Pepe was shaped by his altruism, simplicity, and leadership in passing progressive laws such as gay marriage, abortion, and regulating marijuana production and use.

Mujica’s trajectory was portrayed in the film “Pepe, una vida supreme” by the Serbian director Emir Kusturica. The work was recognized in September 2018 by the International Council for Cinema and Television (CICT) of the United Nations Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO).

On the occasion of the presentation of the documentary in Venice, Mujica said: “I am not a star, I was not born with a star” when he commented that I was there “exclusively from a friend, a friend named Kusturica”.

