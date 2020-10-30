Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market development Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market development Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

The latest report on ‘Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

The global Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) Devices Market size is expected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2027.

Market participants such as Abbott, B. Braun, ASAHI INTECC Company Limited, Biosensors International Group, Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, BIOTRONIK, Comed BV, Cook, Meril Lifesciences, Cordis, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical System, and Terumo Corporation are some of the key players operating in the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market.

Key vendors are investing huge amounts into their R&D and introducing new technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in this market. Several products were launched in the recent past with the latest next generation technology which caters the growing needs of the physician and the patients.

In this reporthas segmented the percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) devices market report on the basis of product, end-use and region

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Product Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Coronary Catheters Coronary Guidewires Coronary Stents Accessories

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Catherization Labs

Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America S. Canada Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Netherlands Austria Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa

Coronary artery disease (CAD) is causing most of deaths globally. The factors contributing to the disease include sedentary lifestyle, smoking, obesity, hereditary factors and alcohol usage. The mortality rate of CAD has been tremendously increasing grabbing the attention for researchers and clinicians globally, With the technological advancements in stent technologies, design of the guide wires, advent of next generation coronary catheters (percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA), percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA) balloon catheters ), and the availability of coronary guide wires (steel based, nitinol based ) increased the treatment scope of the coronary heart diseases.

The emergence of dedicated catheterization labs in high income countries is also pivotal factor influencing the growth of the PCI devices market.

The next generation Cath labs offers advanced services and performs interventional therapeutic procedures such as PCI, PTCA, epicardial ablations of ventricular tachycardia, aortic valve replacements and mitral valve repairs.

Additionally, they also perform interventional cardiac electrophysiological procedures, pacemaker implantation and cardiac defibrillator implantation. The number of PCI procedures and other cardiac interventions is substantially increasing with the increase in the cardiovascular diseases globally.

To increase the performance of multi-specialty hospitals, many government and private hospitals are setting up catheterization labs for improved service offerings.

This concept is gaining popularity for PCI procedures in Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, and other western countries. The factors favouring its growth include the conversion of physician’s office to alternate hospital providers, surgeons’ relationship with the manufacturers to eliminate the need of general practitioner officers (GPO), and the expansion of services provided by the hospitals.

