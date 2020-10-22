Peripheral Interventions Market Outlook By Industry Statistics And Growth Forecast Analysis To 2026

Latin America peripheral interventions market is witnessing robust expansion on account of favorable government policies and initiatives implemented in countries across the region. Increasing practice of unhealthy diet which include food high in sugar and fat content, along with lack of physical exercise are contributing to a rise in the number of people suffering from chronic illnesses such as cancer and diabetes. The need to treat such disease will accelerate the requirement for peripheral intervention procedures.

Technological advancements and increasing cases of cancer and vascular diseases are expected to impel peripheral interventions market size by 2026. Peripheral vascular intervention is a minimally invasive outpatient procedure used for treating peripheral artery disease in which plaque builds up inside the arteries of arms, legs, head and intestines. It is known as atherosclerosis. Peripheral vascular intervention process reinstates blood flow to the lower extremities, hence eliminating pain, numbness or need for amputation.

Rising awareness amongst population pertaining to advanced surgeries as well as widespread adoption of technological advanced products in healthcare facilities including, polytetrafluroethylene, catheter and pro-slit covered tip technologies during surgical procedures will escalate the demand for peripheral intervention devices.

In 2019, ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for over USD 250 million of the total share, which is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. Preference for ambulatory surgical centers among patients is increasing as they offer various benefits of multi-functionality and are equipped with advanced devices for peripheral interventions. In addition, rising investments by governments to develop sophisticated infrastructure will attract more patients, fueling the demand for interventional devices in the ASCs.

The demand for embolic devices is anticipated to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to rising cases of peripheral, neurovascular and cardiovascular diseases. Embolic protection devices are finding application in carotid stenting and in tests for peripheral and renal artery interventions. While these devices have FDA approval for use in the interventions of coronary saphenous vein grafts and carotid artery stenting, doctors mostly use them for percutaneous surgeries to protect patients from embolisms.

Prominent players operating in the global peripheral interventions market are DePuy Synthes, Cardinal Health, Abbott laboratories, C.R. Bard and Medtronic, among other players. These companies are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, collaborations and product innovations, to gain competitive edge over other manufacturers and to expand product portfolio. For instance, Abbott had launched advanced mapping catheter in 2019 for supplementing its product line.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Peripheral Interventions Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Vascular diseases

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Peripheral artery disease

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015-2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Venous thrombosis

5.2.3.1 Peripheral Interventions Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Atherosclerosis

5.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Varicose veins

5.2.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Cancer

5.3.1. Peripheral Interventions Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Peripheral Interventions Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.3. Catheterization laboratories

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Ambulatory surgical centers

