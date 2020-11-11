Peripheral Interventions Market to accrue appreciable gains by 2026

Peripheral Interventions Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Escalating number of cases pertaining to cardiovascular diseases and stellar advancements in medical devices may augment peripheral interventions market size over 2026. Incidence of chronic disorders has increased considerably among geriatric patients over recent years.

Prevalence of complex health conditions like diabetes & hypertension, smoking & drinking habits, morbid obesity and increase in consumption of carbohydrate-rich food are known to be some of the major causes of cardiovascular diseases. With increasing cases of CVD, the demand for peripheral interventions procedures may increase significantly across the globe.

A research conducted by GMI, projects that the peripheral interventions market size may exceed US$11.5 billion between 2020-2026.

Guidewires are experiencing heavy demand on account of technical breakthroughs in affordability, accessibility, flexibility along with minimal deformity rate. This is leading to increased usage of guidewires in interventional procedures. Technological advancements in guidewires through innovation along with its ease of use will augment product demand in the coming years. Guidewires market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period.

Peripheral artery disease is one of the major causes for death, which affects over 200 million people every year, globally. Expanding geriatric population base has also contributed to rising incidences of peripheral artery diseases. The higher burden of cardiovascular disorders will bolster the requirement for peripheral interventions devices. Vascular diseases segment in the industry is poised to grow at 8.8% during the projected timeframe due to growing prevalence of such disorders.

In 2019, ambulatory surgical centers segment accounted for over USD 250 million of the total share, which is likely to grow significantly in the coming years. Preference for ambulatory surgical centers among patients is increasing as they offer various benefits of multi-functionality and are equipped with advanced devices for peripheral interventions. In addition, rising investments by governments to develop sophisticated infrastructure will attract more patients, fueling the demand for interventional devices in the ASCs.

According to the European Heart Network estimates, about 3.9 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases, annually. In 2015, around 6.1 million new cardiovascular disease cases were registered in the European Union and approximately 11.3 million cases in the entire Europe. Rising expenditure on CVD treatment along with presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure across the region may bolster demand for the products. In 2019, Europe peripheral interventions market accounted for 27% of the overall industry share and is likely to showcase momentous growth over the projected timeframe.

Prominent players operating in the global peripheral interventions market are DePuy Synthes, Cardinal Health, Abbott laboratories, C.R. Bard and Medtronic, among other players. These companies are adopting various organic and inorganic strategies such as partnerships, collaborations and product innovations, to gain competitive edge over other manufacturers and to expand product portfolio. For instance, Abbott had launched advanced mapping catheter in 2019 for supplementing its product line.

