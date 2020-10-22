Personal Care Appliances Market 2020 Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study 2025

The rapid transformation in consumer buying habits and surge in disposable income will drive personal care appliances market in the forecast years. In recent times, rise in online shopping and social media trends have changed the way consumers discover and buy personal care products. Rise in the usage of the Internet and massive growth rate of smartphones have led to an increase in the number of distribution channels for manufacturers, which in turn, is augmenting personal care appliances industry outlook.

The major beauty brands nowadays are massively investing in high-tech overhauls – right from product development to innovative marketing and merchandising for providing great customer experience. Leading manufacturers are leveraging the expertise of technologies such as augmented reality and the cloud which has led to the evolution of technology-backed cosmetics brands. Personal care appliances market is slated to garner steady revenues in the light of growing personal care awareness among consumers and availability of an array of products online. In terms of revenue, global personal care appliances market is set to amass gains over USD 30 billion by 2025.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4159

The advent of e-commerce has been a boon for many businesses, including personal care appliances market. Lucrative discounts, convenient payment methods, easy returns, and the availability of a myriad range of unique and affordable products have made online shopping as one of the most preferred option for consumers. The Asian countries, in particular, are generating a major chunk of the overall demand. Asian consumers being price-sensitive, are highly influenced by low-cost offering of these products on online channels, in turn making APAC as one of the popular personal care appliances market growth avenues.

With majority of beauty-conscious consumers focusing on enhanced hair services, hair care products are emerging as one of the most promising segments of personal care appliances market. Hair care products such as hair dryers, hair curlers, and straighteners are witnessing massive demand by the consumers. The growing trend of permanent hair straightening and curling are expected to scale up the sales of hair care appliances. Furthermore, introduction of sophisticated products such as keratin-based hairdryers & straighteners to reduce hair damage is likely to intensify personal care appliances market demand.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Personal Care Appliances Market. They are as follows:

Colgate Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, Dyson, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, HTC Hair Clipper (Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corp, Nova, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Spectrum Brands, TESCOM, Vega, Wahl Clipper Corporation

With high level of awareness regarding personal care, strong availability of products, and presence of several eminent manufacturers, Europe stands as a major revenue pocket for personal care appliances market. Moreover, increasing concern regarding oral health among middle-aged demographic is a key metric for the inflated market demand. In fact, Europe personal care appliances market is projected to derive a major chunk of its revenue from oral care appliances sale driven by the increasing consumer focus towards dental health and hygiene .

Elaborating further on the regional landscape, Asia Pacific is another prominent growth ground for personal care appliances market. In 2018, APAC pacific personal care appliances market share stood at USD 7 billion. Due to extension of spending capabilities and growing awareness regarding personal care, hair care and grooming products are witnessing heightened demand in the region. India, China, and Japan are deemed to be the chief regional revenue pockets.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4159

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Personal Care Appliances Market, By Product (Revenue & Shipment)

4.1. Key trends by product

4.2. Hair care

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.2. Hair dryer

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.3. Hair straightener

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.2.4. Hair styler

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3. Hair removal

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.2. Trimmer

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.3. Power shaver

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.4. Epilator

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4. Oral care

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4.2. Powered toothbrush

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.4.3. Oral irrigator

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 5. Personal Care Appliances Market, By Power Supply (Revenue & Shipment)

5.1. Key trends by power supply

5.2. Battery operated

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

5.3. Electric

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Chapter 6. Personal Care Appliances Market, By Sales Channel (Revenue & Shipment)

6.1. Key trends by sales channel

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

6.3. Retail

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/personal-care-appliances-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com