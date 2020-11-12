Personal Care Appliances Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2025

The rapid transformation in consumer buying habits and surge in disposable income will drive personal care appliances market in the forecast years. In recent times, rise in online shopping and social media trends have changed the way consumers discover and buy personal care products. Rise in the usage of the Internet and massive growth rate of smartphones have led to an increase in the number of distribution channels for manufacturers, which in turn, is augmenting personal care appliances market outlook.

The major beauty brands nowadays are massively investing in high-tech overhauls – right from product development to innovative marketing and merchandising for providing great customer experience. Leading manufacturers are leveraging the expertise of technologies such as augmented reality and the cloud which has led to the evolution of technology-backed cosmetics brands.

In recent years, personal care and pharmaceutical companies have also majorly focused on bringing forth pivotal tech-based innovations in male personal care products such as electronic trimmers, shavers, and many other electric male grooming products. In essence, manufacturers are targeting the male populace as a pivotal consumer base which has been helping personal care appliances market forge new growth avenues.

Online platforms like e-commerce websites are emerging as a prominent alternative to traditional distribution channel for personal care appliances. The segment is expected to register noteworthy growth over the predicted timeframe given to growing availability of a variety of product offerings at affordable price point.

E-commerce websites provide a wide range of payment alternatives and discounts, which are proven to be beneficial for gaining consumer attention and expanding business reach. Price-sensitive consumers majorly across Asian countries are shifting to online purchases in order to gain convenient delivery and savings.

As a result, e-commerce companies are launching several new lucrative programs to capitalize on this attitude. Taking 2020 for instance, Amazon India revealed its ‘Freedom Sale’ under which sellers would offer deals on segments like consumer electronics, fashion & beauty and other appliances.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Personal Care Appliances Market. They are as follows:

Colgate Palmolive Company, Conair Corporation, Dyson, Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, HTC Hair Clipper (Yongkang Xinji Hairdressing Appliance Factory), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lion Corp, Nova, Panasonic Corporation, Procter & Gamble Company, Spectrum Brands, TESCOM, Vega, Wahl Clipper Corporation

The availability of a broad variety of personal care products coupled with rich presence of numerous well-established manufacturers could give a boost to the Europe personal care appliances market during the forecast timeframe. Increasing awareness among citizens about the significance and benefits of personal care products could enhance regional business growth.

European consumers are highly conscious about oral health. This could broaden the horizon for oral care electronics and other appliances. Industry players are also laying special emphasis on launching highly efficient oral care & hair products in Europe.

