Personal Care Wipes Market is projected to reach US$ 16,914.56 million by 2027: Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh

The personal care wipesmarket was valued at US$ 10,843.67 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 16,914.56 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth, and prominent players and their developments in the market.

Wipe is a small moist cloth that is used for cleaning surfaces. Various types of personal care wipes are commercially available such as baby personal care wipes, makeup removal personal care wipes, cooling personal care wipes, perfume personal care wipes, body personal care wipes, medical personal care wipes, general cleaning personal care wipes, intimate personal care wipes, nail polish removal personal care wipes, and antibacterial personal care wipes. These personal care wipes are subjected to light rubbing or friction to remove dirt or liquid from the surface. The key advantage of personal care wipes is convenience. Using personal care wipes is quicker and easier than the alternative of dispensing a liquid and using another cloth or paper towel to clean or remove dust.

Rising demand for biodegradable personal care wipes is mainly attributed to the shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly products and growing focus of governments on green procurement policies. Personal care wipes produced from biodegradable substances can be easily broken down anaerobically by bacteria or other living organisms over a period of time. This helps in reducing the accumulation of the waste in the environment. Therefore, biodegradable wipes are gaining high acceptance among the consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, and the UK.

Moreover, environment-friendly personal products are becoming increasingly popular, further driving the demand for biodegradable wipes globally.Various R&D activities are undertaken by the key players to develop innovative products that have the least impact on the environment or are environment-friendly. Leading companies arefocused on offering gentle personal care wipes biodegrade in 28 days and are made of 100% renewable plant fibers to ensure that no waste is generated that might pollute the environment. Therefore, the development of new and innovative biodegradable personal care wipes is projected to provide a huge growth opportunity for the key players operating in the market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries such as US, China, Russia, India, Italy, Iran, Spain, and other economies. The global consumer goods industry is among the major industries that is suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak.For instance, China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. All these factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the food and beverages industry, thus acting as a factor restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

Body Wipe Company, Diamond Wipes International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson and Johnson, Kimberly Clark Corporation, La Fresh, Nice-Pak Products, Inc., Procter & Gamble, Rockline Industries, and Unicharm Internationalare among the well-established players present in the global personal care wipes market.

Based on product type, the personal care wipes market is segmented into baby, facial & cosmetic, hand & body, flushable, and others. The babysegment accounted for the largest share of the global personal care wipesmarket in 2018andhand & body segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.Baby wipes are disposable cloths impregnated with cleansing ingredients used to cleanse the sensitive skin of babies and infants. They deliver gentle cleaning through their unique combination of soft-nonwoven cloths like material, gentle cleansing agents, and mild cleaning lotions.

