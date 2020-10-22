Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds Global Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control report that gives meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, companies active in the industry and forecasts for the coming years.

Rapid spread of COVID-19 and rising cases of infectious diseases in tandem with growing awareness regarding personal safety are fueling the growth of personal protective equipment for infection control market.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) includes protective clothing, helmets, face shields, facemasks, gloves, goggles, respirators, and others, that are designed to safeguard the wearers from injury or from contracting infection or diseases. PPEs are used across several medical settings like clinical labs, doctor’s offices, and hospitals, and they act as an effective barrier between infectious elements like bacterial contaminants and the mouth, skin, eyes, and nose.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2640067/?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

Escalating number of COVID-19 patients has propelled demand for PPEs to new heights which is impelling several industry and non-industry participants to develop a wide range of PPEs, consequently creating new growth opportunities for generating revenue.

Based on product spectrum, PPE for infection control market is split into hand & arm protection equipment, protective clothing, face protection equipment, and others. Face protection equipment segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.8% through 2026, owing to rising awareness among public and growing availability of various alternatives as per safety grades.

Elaborating on the type, the market is bifurcated into disposable and reusable, wherein disposable segment held over 75% market share in 2019 and is poised to see significant growth in the upcoming years. Incorporation of high safety standards to avoid infection among patients and healthcare professionals, alongside observation of improved safety guidelines by numerous healthcare authorities for the use single-use PPEs are expected to fuel the segment growth.

Speaking of the end-use spectrum, industry share from hospitals segment was worth USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to see considerable growth in the forthcoming years. Rise in research funds, establishment of new research laboratories, and upsurge in R&D for infectious disease testing kits are fostering the market scenario.

Considering the geographical outlook, PPE for infection control market in North America is set to register 7.4% CAGR through 2026. Rising prevalence of coronavirus in the U.S. along with high disposable income, growing awareness among people towards infection control products, and a robust healthcare infrastructure are supporting the regional market growth.

Prominent industry players include 3M Company, Honeywell International, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Gateway Safety, Ansell, SAS Safety Group, CleanSpace Technology, Dragerwerk AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and SHIELD Scientific.

Questions & Answers: Global Personal Protective Equipment for Infection Control Market

Q1: What are the key growth indicators of global personal protective equipment for infection control market?

A: Rapid spread of COVID-19 and rising cases of infectious diseases in tandem with growing awareness regarding personal safety are fueling the growth of personal protective equipment for infection control market.

Q2: Why are disposable personal protective equipment for infection control gaining traction?

A: Incorporation of high safety standards to avoid infection among patients and healthcare professionals, alongside observation of safety guidelines by numerous healthcare authorities is driving the sales of single-use PPEs for infection control.

Q3: How will North America emerge as a leading contributor for global personal protective equipment for infection control market?

A: Rising prevalence of coronavirus in the U.S., along with high disposable income, growing awareness among people towards infection control products, and a robust healthcare infrastructure are supporting the regional market growth.

Q4: Which companies define the competitive terrain of global personal protective equipment for infection control market?

A: Prominent industry players include 3M Company, Honeywell International, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Gateway Safety, Ansell, SAS Safety Group, CleanSpace Technology, Dragerwerk AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medline Industries Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and SHIELD Scientific.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/personal-protective-equipment-for-infection-control-market?utm_source=illadelink.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blo