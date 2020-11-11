Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook By Industry Statistics and Growth Forecast Analysis To 2025

UK pet cancer therapeutics market is anticipated to reach USD 14.3 million by 2025. The pet cancer vaccines sector is assumed to anticipate strong growth owing to the introduction of new vaccines the European regions augmenting the market trends. The researchers and pet care companies are constantly working towards developing new vaccines and medications which will support the regional business growth.

Reportedly, the global pet cancer therapeutics market size will surpass USD 359.4 million by 2025 in terms of annual revenues. Remunerations for the industry from chemotherapy segment will hit USD 211 million by 2025 owing to the number of products for tumor growth control in the form of intravenous and oral administrations, urging the demand for pet cancer therapies.

The dog cancer therapeutics market share is expanding owing to a higher prevalence of cancer in dogs compared to cats along with increasing adoption of dogs. Higher provisions of specialty foods and supplements, quality pet care and veterinary treatment will escalate the adoption of cancer therapeutics for dogs.

The pet cancer drugs market for lymphoma is slated for the exponential growth of 19.1% CAGR over 2019-2025. Lymphoma can be recorded as the most common type of cancer in dogs and cats and as plenty of products are available for the treatment of this disease, it will promote the growth of pet cancer therapy industry.

Pet cancer therapeutics companies are constantly working towards enhancing the product offerings to meet the requirements of the consumers and to achieve a competitive edge. For instance, Colorado-based VetDC – a veterinary cancer therapeutics firm in the year 2017, launched TANOVEA™- CA1 which received approval from the U.S. FDA’s center for veterinary medicine, making the novel medicine a new animal drug used towards the treatment of lymphoma in dogs.

Some of the other prominent companies operating in the pet cancer therapeutics market include Vetivax, Zoetis, Aratana Therapeutics, and Regeneus, among a few others.

