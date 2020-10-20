Pet Care Market In Depth Industry Analysis By Regional Trends, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

The pet care market is poised to accumulate noteworthy gains in the coming years owing to the increasing awareness regarding pet health, rising adoption of pets, and growing demand for pet care products. Rising cost of veterinary care has rapidly increased the demand for pet insurance. Ongoing advancements in the field of veterinary care have increased the life span of pets substantially. Various veterinary hospitals are now also treating more sick and injured pets due to growing awareness among pet owners. Consequently, increasing pet expenses have led pet owners to opt for pet insurance policies to make veterinary services more affordable for their pets.

The life span of pets has considerably increased due to recent developments in animal care.

The distribution of pet care products is classified into e-commerce, stores, and others. The trend of purchasing pet food and pet care products through online platforms is growing among animal owners on account of convenient services such as discounts, subscriptions, and the availability of multiple-choice products.

In terms of product, the pet care products segment is expected to witness substantial gains over the coming years. In 2019, the segment held a valuation of approximately $69.6 billion and is likely to expand gradually at a CAGR of around 3.6% over the projected time period. The pet care products industry is a well-established and has been growing constantly over the last ten years due to increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle preferences. Going forward, e-commerce would play an essential role in boosting the industry growth because of rising number of online websites that are marketing these products. These factors will encourage the segmental growth globally.

On account of increasing per capita income and changing lifestyle habits, the pet owners are ready to invest in these expensive animal care products.

Additionally, various pet care companies are emphasizing on selling their products and services via online channels with a vision to attract a large number of customers online and increase their market share. The sale of pet care supplies and food through e-commerce portals is projected to experience considerable growth exceeding 10% CAGR over the next few years. Notable companies of the global pet care market include Petco Animal Supplies, Colgate-Palmolive Company, PetSmart Inc., Nestle S.A., and Mars

