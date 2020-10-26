Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 By Recent Trends, Development and Regional Growth Overview

UK pet diabetes care devices market will record a CAGR of 8.5% through 2025. The country has witnessed rapidly growing pet adopting trends over the years. An increasing occurrence of diabetes in pets in the region will offer lucrative opportunities to regional manufacturers. These companies are taking active steps to raise awareness regarding the risk of diabetes and the variety of treatment options and devices available.

Global pet diabetes care devices market has emerged as one of the most lucrative verticals in recent years. The market is anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast timeframe. Particularly, due to mounting expenditure on pet health, which would be a major factor driving the market trends through 2025.

Pet diabetes care devices find widespread use in veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, and home care settings. As a result of growing pet adoption across both developed and emerging economies, the number of veterinary hospitals has increased significantly. Veterinary hospitals accounted for 43% revenue share in 2018. Majority of pet owners today prefer veterinary hospitals over clinics due to the availability of a wider range of equipment, treatment options, and technologies.

With respect to end-use segment, veterinary hospitals dominated the market share in 2018. In fact, the segment held 43% income share in 2018 and is anticipated to observe lucrative growth by 2025. The increasing presence of veterinary hospitals in developing and developed countries would highly contribute to the segment growth in the overall market.

With reference to device segment, the insulin delivery pen is anticipated to observe a remarkable growth of 8.8% through 2025. Insulin delivery pens are used by veterinary clinics and hospitals for diabetes treatment in animals.

The competitive landscape of pet diabetes care devices market is inclusive of players such as Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica Inc., Dickinson & Company, Becton, Merck, and Zoetis among others.

