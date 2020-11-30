Peter Maffay: a musical world tour with friends

Munich (dpa) – With “Peter Maffay and …” the superstar practices pair skating: the album presents the artist, who lives in Tutzing, Bavaria, on Lake Starnberg, in 17 duets of his 50 years of career.

With them: first-rate international musicians such as Zucchero, Katie Melua, Lokua Kanza or Keb ‘Mo’ – and a cross-section of the German music scene, from Johannes Oerding to Pur to Udo Lindenberg.

With most of the singing partners, Maffay – a rather kind conductor – recorded a song from their repertoire. “It’s nice to see how a song in the duet version gets a new life, a new energy,” Maffay says in an interview with the German news agency. It’s not just fun. If the wavelength is right with the duo partner, something completely new can emerge from a well-known song: a creative experience aha.

The selection of songs and guests also makes it clear that Maffay is a loyal soul. A person who, despite 19 number one albums – making him the most successful pop musician in Germany – does not forget his old friends. The album includes songs with Herbert Dreilich (1942-2004) of Karat (“Over seven bridges you have to go”, the former Maffay hit) and songs by and with Johnny Tame and Tony Carey – the star’s now lesser known first companions .

“But all these encounters left their mark, shaped me into the musician I am today”, he says, recalling the times we “played, drank, smoked” together all night in the studio, and with it rock ‘n « Roll lived. For the musician born in Romania in 1949 and who has lived in Germany since 1963, these crazy years have obviously passed. Especially since he and his partner, teacher Hendrikje Balsmeyer, became a father again two years ago.

The artist’s strong sense of family, who is involved in many social and charitable projects, is also evident in the choice of his fellow musicians. For several decades, Maffay has more or less faith in the same people. “For so long now I see it as living together – where we still occasionally make music,” he says happily.

And as a householder in music? Do you tend to fill the executive role with severity or kindness? The answer comes quickly and firmly: “I am strict. Strict and stubborn. “Even if every musician’s word is heard and counts, basic democracy doesn’t work in a band structure.

In addition to the new album “Peter Maffay and …”, Maffay is also a guest on the Christmas album “The Great Advent Concert” with the Dresden Kreuzchor – and can also be experienced in new roles: he and his Red team Rooster Studios recently launched the “Maffay TV” and the podcast “Peter Maffay Radio Show.” The reason for the new media activities are – you can guess – the effects of the crown pandemic: “This is a positive aspect of the Crown: not being able to tour, we have time to implement new ideas and innovations. “

The new role of the digital journalist is fun for him, that is. At the same time, Maffay admits that he still doesn’t know if the formats will exist in the long term. Maybe it’s just emergency nails until the tour is impossible. In any case, the expert singer and guitarist clarifies: “It is not a substitute for our core business, that is and remains the music”.