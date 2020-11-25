Peter Maffay: «Many existences are threatened here»

The cultural industry particularly suffers from the consequences of the crown. This angers Peter Maffay, who requires less bureaucracy and faster action.

Munich (dpa) – German rock star Peter Maffay (71) sees the culture industry in grave danger due to the Corona crisis – and does not provide good reporting to the politicians involved.

“There are two standards here,” says the singer and guitarist who lives in Tutzing in Bavaria on Lake Starnberg (“Sonne in der Nacht”). While the auto industry or Lufthansa would have been generously supported with government subsidies of billions, the cultural industry starved to death for the long arm of the bureaucracy.

“The money that is promised is flowing too slowly,” said Maffay of the German news agency. “Everything should go much faster, many livelihoods are threatened here.”

Musicians are obviously not “systematically relevant,” annoyed the artist, who has been successful and influential for nearly 50 years. He experienced firsthand how degrading it was to be called this: “In the first closure, I wanted to leave my daughter in kindergarten. It was said: it doesn’t work – I’m not systemically relevant “.