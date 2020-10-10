Petroleum Coke Market Projected to Gain A Revolutionary Growth During 2020-2027 | Biggest Opportunity of 2020

The Global Petroleum Coke Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). A study published on Petroleum Coke Market includes 360° view, exploratory survey, qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics with market sizing and estimates for 18+ Global Countries, business segments and applications. The identification of hot and emerging players is completed by profiling 50+ Industry players; some of the profiled players are: Essar Oil (India),Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia),BP (United Kingdom),Chevron Corporation (United States),British Petroleum (United Kingdom), ExxonMobil (United States),Marathon Petroleum Corporation (United States), Valero Energy Corporation (United States), Reliance Industries (India), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Fueling development in cement and power generation industry will help to boost global petroleum coke market. Petroleum coke or petcoke is the final solid substance that is derived from oil refining. Petroleum coke is available in two forms, fuel grade, and calcined grade. Rising power and cement industry in developing countries such as India, China, and Vietnam are projected to drive the petroleum coke market over the forecast period. Petroleum coke is used in various industries including power generation, construction, aluminum & other metals, and others.

Market Trends:

Growing Demand Due To Increasing Application Of Needle Calcined Coke In Battery Electrodes

High Demand In Cement And Construction Industry

Market Drivers:

Evolution in Supply of Heavy Oils across the World

Upsurge in Steel Owing To Development

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

