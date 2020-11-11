pH Meters Market Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report to 2025

Europe pH Meters market size is set to grow at 3.9% CAGR through 2025 on account of the rising adoption of technologically advanced pH meters for various biotechnology and industrial applications. The region is generating high demand for superior quality pH meters for monitoring the environmental damages in line with strict environment laws. Active participation of government organizations in protecting environment may positively impact industry expansion.

Increasing intervention of regulatory bodies in standardizing food quality to minimize food contamination and adulteration will drive pH meters market trends. Incidence of food adulteration in both developing and developed countries is increasing. Consumption of adulterated food can have hazardous impact on consumers. As per the World Health Organization, around 4 million people die due to food contamination annually, worldwide.

Digital pH meters have gained widespread popularity over the years due to their efficiency and reliability. In the year 2018, the Digital pH meter segment stood at a valuation of USD 559 million. The recently developed pH meters comprise of automation and offer error-free analysis. pH is an integral parameter determined during several biological processes and small deviations may lead to cases of severe contamination.

In the year 2018, the bioprocessing segment was responsible for 19.4% revenue share. pH measurement is important as small deviations may influence the culture growth and metabolism in various biological processes. For example, pH is monitored with the help of the E. coli fermentation process which is necessary to achieve recombinant proteins in its purest form.

pH meters find extensive usage in a variety of applications. Efforts have been undertaken by the researchers to display the hazardous effects of non-balanced pH levels through various experiments. One of them being the one conducted at the Great Barrier Reef by scientists which focused on purposely acidifying the water to showcase as to how the destabilized pH level of the sea caused due to the burning of fossil fuels may harm the corals. This implicates the need to maintain a pH level in the water to manage aquatic life.

Key providers of pH meters market include Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Contech Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hach, Hanna Instruments, Inc, Hamilton Company, Horiba, Sartorius and Jenco Instruments Inc., among others.

