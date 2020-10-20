Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size Rising at more than 6.4% CAGR by 2027

Global Pharmaceutical glass packaging Market is valued approximately at USD 15.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

In-Depth Analysis:

Due to the high inertia of these products for most chemicals, the market size and penetration of glass vials is expected to remain high over the forecast period. The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is driven by an increase in the consumption rate of generic drugs and a rise in access to health care. Pharmaceutical glass packaging for generic drug types led the global market.

A Comprehensive List of following Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Marketed Products and Recent Development included in this report:

Corning Incorporated,

Gerresheimer AG,

Nipro Corporation,

Schott AG,

SGD Pharma,

Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co., Ltd.,

Stevanato Group S.p.A.,

Bormioli Rocco Pharma,

Ardagh Group,

Piramal Glass,

A?iA?ecam Group,

StA?lzle-Oberglas Gmbh,

Beatson Clark, and

Arab Pharmaceutical Glass Co.

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vials

Small (<30 ml)

Large (>30 ml)

Bottles

Small (<30 ml)

Large (>30 ml)

Cartridges & Syringes

Ampoules

By Drug Type

Generic

Branded

Biologic

