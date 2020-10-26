Pharmacovigilance Market To Expand With Significant CAGR By 2025

Europe pharmacovigilance market is expected to witnessed a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast timeline. Practices such as harmonization and centralization of pharmacovigilance will further prove to be effective for the observation of safety signals in the region. Moreover, since 2012, rules imposed in the EU, have led to increased involvement of patients and professionals in the PRAC (Pharmacovigilance and Risk Assessment Committee). Furthermore, advancements in personalized medicines are further set to offer numerous opportunities for the growth of regional market.

With growing consumption of drugs and rising concerns regarding adverse effects of drugs across the world, the global pharmacovigilance market size is projected to witness a lucrative rate of growth over the forthcoming time period. Factors such as growing accessibility to drugs, increasing number of chronic diseases and rising per capita healthcare expenditure in several countries across the world will further impact the industry growth.

The clinical trial phases segment is bifurcated into phase IV, phase III, phase II, phase I, and preclinical studies. The phase IV segment accounted a revenue share of over 70% in 2018. Pharmacovigilance is crucial for safety surveillance after the drug has been released in the market.

With regards to service provider, the global pharmacovigilance market is categorized into contract outsourcing and in-house segments. Of these, the in-house segment held a revenue share of over 45% in 2018, and is expected to further expand over the forecast spell.

The competitive landscape of global pharmacovigilance industry includes companies like IQVIA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ICON, Cognizant, Clinquest Group, Infosys Ltd, Ecron Acunova Ltd, HCL Technologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Accenture and IBM Corporation among others.

