Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook by 2026

As per estimates, India pharmacovigilance outsourcing market held 19% revenue share in the year 2019 and is presumed to expand substantially during the study period. Availability of high skilled medical professionals and cost effective services along with favorable government initiatives are augmenting the demand for pharmacovigilance outsourcing services across the country. Additionally, high concentration of companies offering drug safety and pharmacovigilance activities is also contributing towards the market growth.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is significantly impacting how clinical trials are managed, not only in terms of patient recruitment but also in terms of data analysis, collection, and safety reporting. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market stands to garner much significance over forthcoming years, on account of its incredible potential to ensure drug safety and efficiency.

Estimates claim that pre-marketing pharmacovigilance services market segment was worth USD 950 million in the year 2019 and is expected to register significant growth during the study period. There has been an upsurge in demand for pre-marketing PV services in order to address the adverse events confronted during clinical trials. Various drug producing biotech and pharma companies are outsourcing pharmacovigilance activities in order to ensure product efficacy, efficiency and quality, thereby fueling the segmental growth.

The small pharmaceutical companies generally do not have an independent facility for performing PV activities to ensure the safety of the drug. By outsourcing PV duties to CROs, these companies are cutting the cost and time of setting up a complete pharmacovigilance unit. Thus, the increasing reliance of small pharmaceutical companies on contract research organizations may accelerate the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market size over the forecast period.

Notably, the prominent companies operating in the pharmacovigilance outsourcing market are Genpact, Cognizant, Clintec, Covance, BioClinica (Cinven), Axis Clinicals, TCS, Infosys and Accenture among others. These market majors are focusing on conducting business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to gain a competitive edge in the overall industry. In 2016 for instance, Cognizant declared development of an innovative healthcare platform called Health tranZform in order to improve the functional efficiency associated with the cost and quality of patient care.

