Phenolic Resin Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

The latest report on ‘Phenolic Resin market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

The global Phenolic Resin market size is expected to reach USD 18.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in the market participants include Owens Corning, Arclin Inc., Ashland Inc., DIC Corporation, Hexcel Corp., Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd, Olympic Panel Products LLC, BASF SE, SI Group Inc, Hexion, Asahi Kasei, GUN EI Chemical Industry, Kangnam Chemical Co. Ltd., Changchun group, DYNEA, Zhejiang Hangmo, Yushiju Chemical, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., and Red Avenue New Materials.

The marker research report has segmented the Phenolic Resins market report on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region

Phenolic Resins Product Outlook

Novolac Resol Liquid Solid Others

Phenolic Resins Application Outlook

Wood Adhesives Molding Insulation Laminates Paper Impregnation Coatings Refractory Materials Friction Material Rubber & Tire Electronics Abrasives

Phenolic Resins End-Use Outlook

Building & Construction Automotive Electrical & Electronics Furniture Others

Phenolic Resins Regional Outlook

North America S. Canada Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Russia Turkey Asia Pacific Japan China India Southeast Asia South Korea Latin America Mexico Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

The market is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Phenolic resins exhibit favorable properties such as heat & chemical resistance, moisture resistance, superior mechanical strength among others. In addition, ability to customize these products into different grades has resulted in the further expansion of application portfolio of phenolic resins.

Favorable versatility and diversity of phenolic resins also makes them suitable for innovative product designs with high aesthetic appeal, such as in architecture, aerospace structural components and others. Furthermore, product and application innovation in impregnated materials is likely to present lucrative opportunities for growth in this market over the forecast period.

Phenolic resins for molding compounds are anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market segment over the forecast period. Phenolic resins in molding compounds lend high heat stability & lower the curing times required. Expansion of the aerospace and retail transportation sector in countries such as Mexico, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are encouraging the demand for large parts with higher mechanical strength, which in turn is driving phenolic resins consumption.

The R&D efforts in Europe by market participants are also expected to impact phenolic resins production and processing technologies in other regional markets of the globe.

Recent innovations have led to the development of unique prepreg resins that completely eliminate the need for refrigerated shipping and storage, enable increased service temperatures and improve safety, while lowering residual stress as compared to conventional phenolic resins raw materials. This may lead to greater substitution of phenolic resins across the globe over the near future.

Market participants are concentrating more on providing customized products to their clients. Companies strive to provide a one stop solution to all the client needs. To achieve this scenario, companies are considerably investing in R&D to develop novel products as product differentiation and ability to modify existing products are critical success factors in this market.

