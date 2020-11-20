Phosphate Ester Market Size Worth $ 3.28 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 8% : Brand Essence Market Research

Phosphate Ester Market is valued at USD 1.91 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 3.28 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8% over the forecast period

Phosphate Ester Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2019-2025- Factors such as massive application of phosphate esters in emulsion polymerization, metal finishing, textile auxiliaries, and maintenance chemicals are contributing in the market growth.

Scope of Phosphate Ester Market is as;

Phosphate Ester is mainly generated from cleanroom construction materials. These phosphates are regularly used as anti-fire retardants that are added to HEPA gel such as foam, sealant and other construction materials. Also they are used as plasticizers or stabilizers. Phosphates such as TBP, TCrP, TEP, TCEP, and TCPP are often detected in cleanroom air. A compound formed by replacing the hydrogen of an acid by a hydrocarbon radical of the ethyl type is nothing but this Phosphate Ester. This name was invented by the German chemist Gmelin and was some time ago because he died in 1853. It can be produced by the reaction of an organic or inorganic acid with another organic compound or alcohol containing the hydroxyl (-OH) radical and it can be called organic salts of orthophosphoric acid O=P (OH) 3.

The phosphate ester market is segmented into type and industry segmentation. On the basis of type the market is segmented into MONOPHOSPHATE, DIPHOSPHATE AND TRIPHOSPHATE. On the basis of industry segmentation the market is segmented into flame retardants, lubricants and cleaning products.

The regions covered in this phosphate ester market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of phosphate ester is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Phosphate Ester –

Globally Manufacturers such as Chemtura, Dow, ExxonMobil, Akzo Nobel, Elementis Specialties, Solvay, Ashland, IsleChem, BASF, Custom Synthesis, Croda, Stepan, Eastman, Colonial Chemical, Clariant, Lanxess, Castrol Limited, Kao, Ajinomoto, Fortune, Zhenxing, Ankang, Xinhanand many others are contributing in the Market Growth.

NEWS:

Stepan Acquired NatSurFact Business from Logos Technologies.

March 27, 2020 Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries has reported that it has acquired Logos Technologies LLC’s NatSurFact Business Company which is a rhamnolipid-based line of bio-surfactants which are derived from renewable sources. Stepan Company is leading commercial producer of surfactants which are the key ingredients inindustrial and consumer cleaning compounds and in agricultural and oilfield solutions also.

Increasing Applications in myriad industries is Driving Phosphate Ester Market.

There are huge application of phosphate ester products in myriad industries such as flame retardant, food, detergent, paints, wastewater treatment & coatings and surfactant which is the main cause of the growth of Phosphate esters market. Also all these products are admirable hydro types as well as coupling agents and provide high explosion temperatures along with outstanding oxidation stability. In addition increasing application of Phosphate Esters in metal finishing, textile auxiliaries, emulsion polymerization and maintenance chemicals is driving the Phosphate esters market trend. Furthermore, the massive use of phosphate esters in oil & gas, polymer & plastics, metalworking fluids, agrochemicals and textile & leather sectors as a result of their fire resistant & self-extinguishing features will enlarge the scope of Phosphate esters market in forecast period. However, high maintenance costs of the processes & systems making use of phosphate esters is the restraining factor in the growth of Phosphate Ester Market.

Asia Pacific is dominating the Phosphate Ester Market.

Geographically, Asia Pacific region is dominating the phosphate ester market. This is due to continuously increasing demand for plastics and polymers in developing countries such as India and China in Asia Pacific region and this is due to the industrial,economic and infrastructural development in these countries. For instance, According to Asian Development Bank, The aggregate of remittances to developing member economies in Asia and the Pacific reached $297.1 billion in 2018, up significantly from $35.5 billion in 2000.

Also North America and Europe region are at second position in dominance. This is due to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency stating the products to be toxic to human beings as well as wildlife, the phosphate esters market in the region are fueling the growth of the market.

Phosphate Ester Market Report Coverage

Report Analysis Details

Years : 2019 Market Size in 2019: US$ 1.91 Billion Market Historical Analysis: 2015-2019 Forecast Analysis: 2020-2026 Forecast Period CAGR %: 8% Market Size Expected to reach in 2026: US$ 3.28 Billion Pages: 200 Tables, Charts & Figures: 178 Top Companies: Chemtura, Dow, ExxonMobil, Akzo Nobel, Elementis Specialties, Solvay, Ashland, IsleChem, BASF, Custom Synthesis, Croda, Stepan, Eastman, Colonial Chemical, Clariant, Lanxess, Castrol Limited, Kao, Ajinomoto, Fortune, Zhenxing, Ankang, Xinhanand many others Market Segmentation: Type, Industry Regional Analysis: North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Global Phosphate Ester Market Segmentation –

By Type

Monophosphate

Diphosphate

Triphosphate

By Industry Segmentation

Flame Retardants

Lubricants

Cleaning Products

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



