Photogrammetry Software Market Predicted to Witness Sustainable Evolution in Coming Decade

The Global Photogrammetry Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Pix4D (Switzerland),Agisoft PhotoScan (United States),Autodesk (United States),Acute3D (France),Eos Systems Inc (United States),Photometrix (Austria),PMS Photo Mess Systeme AG (Switzerland),Intel (United States) ,Skyline Software Systems (United States) ,Vexcel Imaging GmbH (United States)

Definition:

Photogrammetry software is designed for taking overlapping photographs of an object, space, structure, and converting them into 2D or 3D digital models, or the art and science of extracting 3D information from photographs. It offers multiple benefits in different sectors including civil engineering, geology, archaeology, film making and entertainment and sports. The involvement to photogrammetry is photos, and the output is normally a guide, a drawing, an estimation, or a 3D model of some real-world article or scene. A considerable lot of the maps we use today are made with photogrammetry and photos taken from an aircraft. For instance May 2019, in the presentation at SPAR 3D Expo 2019, Topcon and Bentley announced the cloud base photogrammetry software processing for magnet collage web. The demand for the photogrammetry software is gaining popularity in the market as advancement in technology growing.

Market Trends:

The rising number of drones worldwide has increased need for air traffic control

Growing use for inspections in military and defence restricted areas

Market Drivers:

Increasingly Demand from Research Areas Is Driving Booming the Demand of Photogrammetry Software in the Markets

Growth of Construction and Infrastructure Developments Industry

Increasing Demand from the Farmers for Agriculture Purpose

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Photogrammetry Software Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

Key Market Features in Global Photogrammetry Software Market

The report highlights Photogrammetry Software market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Photogrammetry Software market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Photogrammetry Software Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Photogrammetry Software Market based on authentication type, deployment mode, solution type, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers, challenges, trend, restraints and opportunity for the Global Photogrammetry Software Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Photogrammetry Software Market.

