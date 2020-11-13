Physical Identity and Access Management Industry Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis up to 2026
Global Physical Identity and Access Management Market is valued approximately at USD 690.9 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Physical identity and access management (PIAM) is software that offers management platform for the access and authentication of employees, contractors, visitors, and partners to organizational infrastructure. PIAM detects the outside threats such as unauthorized users and face the problem of lower productivity, lack of information security and evaluation of regulatory compliance. The rising adoption of physical identity and access management in various applications such as Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Information Technology & IT-Enabled Services, Telecom, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Education, Transportation etc. will boost the demand in the market. The future-proofing security operations and stringent security compliances and Government Regulations are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, surge in demand for cloud-based Physical Identity and Access Management among small- & medium-sized businesses and increase in awareness about numerous benefits provided by this software seems to be opportunity for market key players to expand their business, will likely to propel the growth of this market. For instance: as per company’s news release in September 2017, HID Global launched Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise, an off-the-shelf addition to its SAFE Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM). Quantum Secure SAFE Enterprise manage all of organization’s identity types at lower cost and there will not be any need to purchase a separate standalone product. However, lack of awareness about advanced security solutions is the major factor restraining the growth of global Physical Identity and Access Management market during the forecast period.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- HID Global (Quantum Secure)
- AlertEnterprise
- IDCUBE Identification Systems
- Micro Focus
- OKTa Inc.
- Access Security Corporation
- Gemalto
- The International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
- Oracle
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Avatie
The objective of Physical Identity and Access Management market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Physical Identity and Access Management market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
1 Physical Identity and Access Management Market overview
- Market Introduction
- Research Objectives
- Years Considered
- Physical Identity and Access Management Market Research Methodology
- Economic Indicators
- Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
- World Market Overview
- Global Physical Identity and Access Management Consumption analysis and forecast
- Physical Identity and Access Management Consumption CAGR by Region
3 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
- Physical Identity and Access Management Market Drivers and Impact
- Growing Demand from Key Regions
- Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
- Market Challenges and Impact
- Physical Identity and Access Management Market Trends
4 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
- Sales Channel
- Direct Channels
- Indirect Channels
5 Key Players Analysis
- Company Details
- Main Business Overview
- Product Benchmarking
- Recent Developments and Technological Advancement in Physical Identity and Access Management Market
