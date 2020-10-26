Pilot David Henderson does not admit to an accident in which Emiliano Sala – World was killed

British pilot David Henderson pleaded “not guilty” today on trial in Cardiff over the plane crash that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala.

Henderson was the pilot who was supposed to transport Sala from Nantes to Cardiff, but he delegated the service to David Ibbotson, 59, whose body, unlike the player’s body recovered from the plane in the English Channel, was never found.

David Henderson, who appeared in court at an earlier September 28 hearing, is charged with “negligence and negligence” in the January 21, 2019 accident.

The lawsuit against Henderson, 66, was brought by the UK Civil Aviation Authority.

In the final report released in March, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) stated that David Ibbotson lost control of the aircraft during a high-speed maneuver in an attempt to avoid “likely” bad weather.