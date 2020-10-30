Pink October: See it live here – Pink October

In relation to this National Day of the Fight against Breast Cancer, Minister of Health Marta Temido spoke with Máxima about the difficulties that the Covid-19 pandemic is causing in breast cancer prevention. And he added that “there is a need to work on catching up with screening, which is a reality, and providing security for women”. The singer and actress Simone de Oliveira will remember her fight against the disease in a live conversation, a chapter in her life that she has always spoken with openness and strength.

In this webinar, researcher Fátima Cardoso and the President of the Portuguese League Against Cancer, Vítor Rodrigues, will also talk about advances in science, the articulation between the national health system and the private sector and the consequences of the pandemic.

Plastic surgeon Sofia Santareno will deal with the no less important issue of life after cancer, with all the consequences for the associated picture of mental health and all the possibilities that exist today. Tânia Dioespirro who will tell her survival story. Watch it live here.