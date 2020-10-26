Pinochet’s constitution is defeated in a referendum in

With more than 90% of the polls resolved, Chile celebrates a historic event on Sunday evening (25): the end of the current constitution, a legacy of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet and the approval of a new constitution.

According to the Chilean electoral service, 78.2% of the population voted in favor of a new constitution, only 21.7% of the voters rejected it.

The census also indicates that 79% of voters were in favor of creating a constitutional convention made up entirely of members elected to draft the new constitution, versus 20% who defended a mixed constitutional commission made up of 50% of current parliamentarians and 50% of elected representatives.

The trip, which lasted 12 hours due to hygiene measures to prevent infection with Covid-19, had a high participation of the population as expected.

This Sunday was marked by the insurgent spirit of the revolts that took place in the country in October 2019, in which the referendum appeared as one of the main demands of the demonstrators.

Supporters of a new constitution gather on the streets of the capital Santiago to celebrate the popular victory. Consequences:

The atmosphere of the popular celebration contrasts with the repression by the Carabineros, as the Chilean military police are called. Military violence has sparked protests since last year. One of the most emblematic cases is that of a boy who was pushed off the bridge by a police officer in October this year.

From now on, everyone will be involved in building a more worthy country

In an interview with the Argentine portal Marcha Notícias, the Chilean singer Camila Moreno comments on the importance of the referendum after the protests of 2019 and the historical dimension of the date.

“The referendum made me very emotional. I know we will win. I trust the people. This is a first step towards a more just country and the start of a great job as from now on everyone will be part of building one more worthy land, said the singer.

What comes after the referendum?

In the vote on Sunday (25), the participants in the referendum also decided how the new constitution should be written.

After the victory of the adoption of the new Constitution, the next step will be the election of the representatives of the Constitutional Commission, which is scheduled for April 2021.

On that day the 155 representatives who will take part in the drafting of the new constitution will be elected.

The text will then be subjected to an “exit referendum”, ie it will have to be ratified by the population in a mandatory vote planned for the second half of 2022.

