Pioneer inactive technology SARS-CoV-2 virus and tuberculosis bacteria – Executive Digest

The groundbreaking AT MicroProtect technology, which manages to inactivate 99.97% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus particles in the air in one minute, has today managed to activate the bacteria that are the origin of tuberculosis.

“In one minute, [a tecnologia AT MicroProtect] Three of the four developed variants of the technology managed to achieve 100% inactivation of the bacteria that cause tuberculosis, ”the coordinator of the study, João Nunes, told Lusa today.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by the Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex, a dangerous bacterium that is also transmitted from person to person by air.

“The transmission of airborne microorganisms, whether viruses or bacteria, is one of the most dangerous and most difficult to control ways,” emphasizes João Nunes, arguing that “there is an urgent need to develop technologies and effective solutions, but also to implement them can be real scope and quick reaction to the implementation ”.

The new technology to fight covid-19 AT MicroProtect “also manages to fight tuberculosis diseases with the same technology,” says the researcher.

The innovative technique was developed as part of a project carried out by the BLC3 Technology and Innovation Campus at Oliveira do Hospital, inside the Coimbra district, in collaboration with the University of Minho and the Faculties of Pharmacy of the Universities of Lisbon and Coimbra.

“In one minute of 59,250 Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, 100% inactivation was achieved in three of the four variants of the developed technology and 98.75% in the other variant in three tests”, explains João Nunes.

This is “a very important result that further demonstrates the potential of AT MicroProtect”.

Right now, he adds, “we are moving towards trials and tests with Legionella bacteria” which “also cause serious health problems such as pneumonia”.

Soon “there will be news related to the application of technology in real situations,” he predicts.

João Nunes also stresses that “a new level of knowledge has been reached at international level about viruses and bacteria that cause infectious and airborne diseases, which enables the development of new technologies”.

This new knowledge will make it possible to develop “a technology that will act as a microbiological alarm in detecting air contamination levels of viruses and bacteria above the level of human tolerance”.

It can be used inside healthcare units, buildings, and collective transport systems, as well as other locations where a large number of people are present, e.g. B. in shopping centers and airports.

However, this investigation can only continue with the application of the results of the AT MicroProtect project as “the entire investment so far has been supported by the consortium bodies and researchers involved and it will not be possible at this stage to move forward with more Developments, ”he clarifies.

João Nunes also reveals that “it is also the motivation and mission to bring the AT MicroProtect technology to market to make a level 3 microbiological laboratory for safety in the area of ​​the center and for use in research and the public create ”that does not exist and“ a failure in the central region with a management model and the ability to respond faster and more effectively to knowledge development in situations of pandemics, epidemics or outbreaks of microbiological contamination. “

This is after the possibility that the testing and testing with AT MicroProtect technology was conducted in Spain and England, he concludes.