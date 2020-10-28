PJ confiscates more than a ton of cocaine in the Algarve – Portugal

More than a tonne of cocaine was seized in the Algarve that Wednesday and four men were arrested by the Southern Directorate of the Judicial Police during Operation Terra Firme.

According to the CM, the 50 bales weighing approx. 1100 kg were intercepted at a location where they were stored.

The drug came to Portugal via a sailing boat that was confiscated from a marina in the Algarve.

According to PJ, “the diversity and multinational nature of the group, the sophistication of its operations, the nature and quantity of the narcotic drug seized strongly suggest that it is a highly organized criminal activity with a transnational scope.” .