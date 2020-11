Luís Neves, National Director of the Judicial Police, tested positive for Covid-19. The top manager of this institution received the results of the test this Thursday after noticing some symptoms.

I didn’t go to the PFY on Wednesday, but I found out at the end of the morning that Thursday that I was infected.

Luís Neves shows only mild symptoms and does not require any special care. You will be retested within 14 days.