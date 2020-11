PJ holds suspects of death of a woman in Braga. Body found on dirt road – Portugal

The judicial police arrested a suspect on Thursday for the death of a 65-year-old woman in Braga.

The body was found on a dirt road that Wednesday morning in Dume parish. The woman had signs of aggression on her head.

The Sapadores de Braga were on site after receiving a cardiac arrest warning at 7:40 a.m. PSP and INEM were also launched on the website.