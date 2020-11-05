PJ investigates alleged murder in Torres Vedras – Portugal

The Lisbon PFY treats the disappearance of a businessman from Torres Vedras as murder. The 51-year-old João Vicente was last seen on September 10th in the warehouse where he was about to change his printer. He left his home in Sarge early and rode his motorcycle to the scene. He spoke to the person in charge of the work in the building, parked the bike and walked without saying where he was going. He was never seen again. The wife and daughter waited for their return, but fell asleep with no news. The next day, João’s brother was warned: “I went with my sister-in-law to report the disappearance to GNR,” he said to CM Luís Vicente. The few indications of the man’s whereabouts prompt GNR to search the area of ​​Cucos, also in Torres Vedras, where the businessman liked to run. Two days of walking through the area with hiking dogs ended without success. João Vicente worked in parallel with the printing company. He even had a car stand and recently joined a housing association with another businessman from the city. The last investment was in 19 houses for a total of one million and 700 thousand euros. All have already been sold. The PFY believes the crime lies in the money. “It has always been very ambitious. The business may have led to this result, ”admits Pedro Penedo, the businessman’s cousin.

