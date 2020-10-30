PJ records the suspect of attacking a man who drove in a car with seven-year-old son Portugal

The judicial police arrested a 27-year-old suspect for shooting a 32-year-old man who was in a car with his seven-year-old son in Lisbon on September 12.

The information was released this Friday by this official, who remembers that the events took place on September 12th. The alleged attacker is therefore charged with attempted murder and arresting and using a prohibited weapon. According to the PFY, personal differences of opinion are decisive for the crime.

“The investigations carried out have made it possible to determine that at the origin of the crime there will be personal differences of opinion between the attacker and the victim after he has decided to use a firearm for which he does not have a license or documentation”, is it[called

The victim was shot dead while driving in his car accompanied by his son near the attacker’s home, who then ran away.

After the suspect was present at the first judicial questioning, he was in preventive detention.