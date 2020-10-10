PL tries to guarantee teenagers a free HPV vaccine

A legislative proposal pending in the Chamber of Deputies is to guarantee children and adolescents who will be 15 years old in 2020 a free vaccination against HPV, which is outside the vaccination plan currently applied by the Unified Health System (SUS). According to current regulations, the public system applies this type of vaccine only to girls and boys between the ages of 9 and 14.

Given the damage caused by the pandemic and the reduction in the vaccination rate in the country, the deputy draftsman of the proposal, Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), seeks to implement Bill of Law (PL) 4798/20 to specifically target the calendar by this year change is coming.

“There is one aggravating factor in 2020: schools rightly had no face-to-face classes in order to save lives, so the possibility of vaccination was further reduced. Those who reached the age of 14 in 2020 had no contact with school, mobilization and next year they will be 15 and then they will be excluded from the health ministry’s vaccination calendar, ”he argues.

The parliamentarian draws attention to the decline in the vaccination rate in the country. “The federal government is dismantling the vaccination program. For the first time in this century, Brazil failed to reach its target of vaccinating children in 2019 and coverage of the HPV vaccine has declined year after year because the government stopped campaigning in schools, ”he said.

Official data from the Department of Health shows that coverage against HPV fell from 90% in 2014 to 52% for girls and only 22% for boys in 2019. The country is one of nine countries in the world to offer this type of immunization for the male population.

Contamination by the human papillomavirus occurs through direct contact with the affected skin or mucous membranes, with the sexual route being the main form of transmission. Scientific studies related to HPV immunization show that two doses of the vaccine can prevent different types of precancerous diseases and cancer, with the degree of effectiveness varying between 44% and 90% depending on the type of problem.

“It is very important to reduce the risk and it begins [a ser aplicada] in childhood until the moment before puberty, ”emphasizes Padilha, who was Minister of Health between 2011 and 2014, in the government of Dilma (PT). Vaccination against HPV was introduced in SUS in 2013. “At the time, a family with one child paid R $ 1,200 to use this vaccine. If vaccination in SUS is not guaranteed for those who will turn 15 in 2020, these families will spend around R $ 1,000 today. ”

Regarding the possibilities for Congress to consider the proposal, the parliamentarian said that he would start a political process on Wednesday (7) after the presentation of the PL to the external commission of the chamber dealing with the confrontation with the pandemic have initiated. Padilha is trying to negotiate with MPs from various banks and the President of the House, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ).

“I will seek the sensitivity of the Chamber of Deputies because our teenagers and teenagers cannot be harmed by this irresponsibility of the government, which is dismantling SUS and in practice adopting an anti-vaccine stance,” the MP concluded.

The project has no date for a vote in plenary. If it receives the approval of the Chamber, the PL must be examined by the Senate.

Edition: Rogério Jordão