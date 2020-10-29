Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2025 Global Plant-Based Food & Beverage Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Availability and easy accessibility of numerous types of plant-based food & beverage products is also stimulating the industry outlook. However, recent COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the overall market growth in the ensuing years.

Based on product landscape, plant-based meat segment is predicted to expand substantially during the analysis timeframe. Growing demand for plant-based meat products which have less environmental impact and are cruelty-free is fueling the segmental share.

In terms of source type, plant-based food & beverage market is bifurcated into almond, soy, wheat, and others.

Rapid urbanization in consort with advancements in healthcare infrastructure & services are major factors driving the growth of plant-based food & beverage industry. Other factors such as consumer inclination towards vegan food products and rising cognizance about environment conservation are also aiding the market expansion.

From the regional point of view, worldwide plant-based food & beverage industry is split into regions such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific with key focus on countries such as Canada, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Spain, South Korea, Thailand, Japan and China.

The report states that Asia-Pacific plant-based food & beverage market is estimated to generate lucrative revenues in the subsequent years. Increasing vegan population and high concentration of vegetarians in nations like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are favoring the business outlook in APAC.

SunOpta Inc., Daiya Food Inc., Lightlife Foods, Impossible Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, The Vegetarian Butcher, Beyond Meat Inc., Tofurky, Dannon and Just Inc. are the major companies in plant-based food & beverage industry.

Question & Answer: Plant-based Food & Beverage Market

Question 1: What factors are fostering the demand for plant-based food & beverage products?

Answer: Rapid urbanization, advancements in healthcare infrastructure & services, consumer inclination towards vegan food products and rising cognizance about environment conservation are major factors driving the growth of plant-based food & beverage industry.

Question 2: Why are plant-based meat products gaining popularity?

Answer: Growing demand for plant-based meat products is credited product being cruelty-free and having less environmental impact.

Question 3: How will Asia-Pacific generate revenues for global plant-based food & beverage market?

Answer: Increasing vegan population and high concentration of vegetarians in nations like India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are favoring the business outlook in APAC.

Question 4: Which companies hold an authoritative status in global plant-based food & beverage industry?

Answer: SunOpta Inc., Daiya Food Inc., Lightlife Foods, Impossible Foods Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, The Vegetarian Butcher, Beyond Meat Inc., Tofurky, Dannon and Just Inc. are the major companies in plant-based food & beverage market.

