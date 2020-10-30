Plant-Based Meat Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

The latest report on ‘Plant-Based Meat market’ as added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers comprehensive details on industry size, regional spectrum and revenue estimates of the business. In addition, the report stresses on major challenges as well as the latest growth strategies implemented by significant players of the industry.

The global Plant-Based Meat market size is expected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2027.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2963825/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=SHR

Market participants in the plant-based meat market include Impossible Foods, V2food, Beyond Meat, Garden Protein International, Zhenmeat, Morningstar Farms, Novameat, Quorn Foods, Amy’s Kitchen, Omnipork, Maple Leaf Foods, Zikooin, The Vegetarian Butcher, Greenwise, Tofurky, Gold & Green Foods, Sunfed, and VBites. are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. They are competing on several factors such as price, product quality, taste, nutritional claims, brand value, advertisement, and promotions.

In this reporthas segmented the plant-based meat market report on the basis of source, product, distribution channel, and region

Plant-based Meat Source Outlook

Soy Wheat Peas Others

Plant-based Meat Product Outlook

Burger Patties Sausages Strips & Nuggets Meatballs Others

Plant-based Meat Distribution Channel Outlook

Retail Outlets Foodservice E-commerce

Plant-based Meat Regional Outlook

North America U.S. Canada Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain Belgium Netherlands Asia Pacific China India Japan Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Central & South America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa

Plant meats have ingredients sourced from plants such as soy, to mimicking the texture of animal meat. Current innovations also claim that it offers the same cooking and eating experience as of traditional animal-based meat. Few hamburger outlets have introduced plant-based patties, which exactly matches the texture of the beef offered in the same outlet.

Consumers find potential advantages of plant-based foods, on the other side, and equate such items with better health outcomes and higher nutritional value. A 2016 study by Oxford University found that a a??healthy’ diet (i.e. one that contains less meat) could prevent 5.1 million deaths worldwide by 2050. Meat-free protein products are no longer restricted to the relatively small group of consumers who identify as vegetarian or vegan.

For example, 39 per cent of the U.S. citizens are actively using plant originated foods in their diets, and this shift is driven by millennials: 30 per cent eat meat alternatives every day, while 50 per cent eat meat alternatives several times a week.

The global plant-based meat market is driven by growing concern towards animal-based meat owing to global narrative that COVID-19 originated from wild animals. The growing vegan population in Europe, consumer awareness towards nutritional benefits, and innovations in food technology coupled with funding support from investment firms.

Recently, in June 2020, Veganuary, the UK based non-profit organization introduced Veg Capital, funding solutions plant-based food companies. It will provide fund of around EUR 50,000 to 2,50,000 to the plant-based food startups.

Moreover, strong government intent also pitched the usage of plant-based meat in the forefront. Governments are now beginning to understand the climatic and environmental effects of diets. The expert panel of the review team recommended the inclusion of key material environmental indicators during the most recent revision of the US dietary guidelines in 2015. Denmark is considering proposals for imposing a red meat tax. In 2016, Sweden’s Green Party tabled a motion in the Swedish parliament calling for a climate tax on food.

For More Details On this Report: Shttps://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/plant-based-meat-market-share-size-trends-industry-analysis-report-by-source-soy-wheat-pea-and-others-by-product-burger-patties-sausages-strips-nuggets-meatballs-others-by-application-retail-outlets-foodservice-e-commerce-by-regions-segment-forecast-2020-2027

Contact Us:

Corporate Sales,

Market Study Report LLC

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com