Plantations with almost 12 tons of cannabis destroyed by the PFY in Cape Verde – World

An operation by the Cape Verdean Judicial Police (PJ) to combat internal drug trafficking ended on Friday with the mining and destruction of nearly 12 tons of cannabis in various locations on the island of Santiago.

In a statement released on Saturday, the PFY said that the operation, coordinated by the Central Drug Trafficking Investigation Department, involved around 120 local personnel, including elements of the armed forces.

It allowed the “mining of several cannabis plants” in “different places inside” this island, it is said.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 11,728 kilograms of cannabis, “which were immediately burned on site by order of the prosecutor,” the PFY said, without giving any further information about the arrests.