Plaster molding workshop rebuilds Quadriga in show workshop

Experts want to reconstruct the forms of the large sculpture on the Brandenburg Gate from several hundred individual parts, on the basis of which the version that can be seen today was created.

Berlin (AP) – The Quadriga on the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is internationally recognized as a symbol of freedom and unity.

The experts in the plaster molding department of the Staatliche Museen zu Berlin now want to use several hundred individual parts to reconstruct the shapes on the basis of which the version that can be seen today was created. The process can be accompanied over the next two years. The Bundestag has set up a demonstration seminar at its Wall monument in the Marie-Elisabeth-Lüders-Haus opposite the Reichstag building on the other side of the Spree.

The original of the Quadriga, installed on the Brandenburg Gate in 1793, was made by Johann Gottfried Schadow (1764-1850), founder of the Berlin School of Classicism. In 1806 Napoleon had the four horses sent to Paris with their chariot and the goddess of victory, where they were to adorn a triumphal arch. Eight years later, the Quadriga returns to its seat in Berlin. The group is largely destroyed during the Second World War.

The Quadriga was rebuilt in 1957, based on a plaster cast taken from the original in 1942, then restored. From this, the plaster molding workshop creates a plaster model that also served as a model for the chiseled copper reconstruction that can be seen today on the Brandenburg Gate. It is also this plaster model that is now to be reconstructed in the demonstration laboratory after decades in two different fields.

In the words of Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU), it is a matter at the heart of the Bundestag Art Advisory Council that the plaster casts, which are so important to the preservation of the Quadriga and which are historically informative, are now protected and restored. Miguel Helfrich, head of the plaster molding shop, provides three of its experts who will rebuild a quadriga over the next two years that is closer to the original Schadow than the copper variant on the Brandenburg Gate, which is simplified thanks to the manufacturing method.