Plastic Fencing Market 2020 Review: In-Depth Analysis, Research Forecasts To 2026

Global pleated filters market size will surpass US$19 billion valuation by 2026. Following are some of the major factors impacting the demand for pleated filters over the next few years.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization will be major factors propelling pleater filters market forecast during the next decade. Mounting environmental concerns and growing focus towards sustainable development has increased the demand for different filtration products to eliminate contaminants in residential, commercial, and industrial settings.

Strict health and occupational safety regulations

In the industrial sector, stringent occupational safety standards are driving the adoption of pleated filters. This growth is further supported by growing awareness towards reducing the occurrence of airborne diseases and surging need for a contamination-free working environment.

Pleated filters help filter fine particles and reduce the amount of contaminants in the environment. Governments and regulatory authorities have introduced stringent health and safety norms to ensure employee and worker safety. Ongoing efforts to improve the air good quality and minimize air pollution will foster the business expansion.

Surging adoption of oil filters

On the basis of products, pleated filters industry is segmented into air filters, oil filters, and food & beverage filters. Oil filters will experience substantial demand in the upcoming years. These filters are prominently used to protect engine and machines from premature wear and tear. Oil filters clean oil as it passes through the filtering element, also called as filtering media.

It protects oils from contamination due to dirt and other solid particles such as dust, abraded metal, soot particles, and carbon deposits. Increased product adoption to maintain engine efficiency and expand its life will augment pleated filters market share.

Robust demand in commercial applications

Pleated filters market is classified into residential, commercial, industrial, and utilities according to applications. Commercial application segment is poised to gain substantial revenue at a notable CAGR of 6% through 2026. This growth can be largely associated with growing number of supermarkets and retail stores across the globe. The product is installed in commercial spaces such as office buildings to limit indoor pollutants and contaminants and minimize the risk of air-borne diseases.

Pleated filters help filter out potential allergens that may impact the immune system of employees. Growing rate of employment around the world and the subsequent increase in the number of commercial spaces and office buildings will fuel the demand for these products.

Stringent environmental policies in North America

From a geographical point of view, North America pleated filters market size is projected to record a CAGR of more than 4% through 2026. Majority of this growth can be linked with the introduction of stringent regulations and standards by various organizations such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), pertaining to the emission of air pollutants and hazardous substances.

In the Asia Pacific, growing residential, commercial, and industrial sector will boost the demand for efficient pollution controlling equipment. Gradual expansion of the industrial sector for manufacturing consumer goods will foster Asia Pacific pleated filters market trends.

