Plastic Solar Cell Market is set for Rapid Growth and Demand by 2026: Exclusive Report by PMI

Plastic solar cells use nanotechnology and contain the first solar cells which areable to harness the infrared rays. Increase in pollution and market assisting programs such as feed in tariffs & renewable certificates fuel the demand for solar energy with application in various domestic, industrial, and commercial applications.The agriculture & horticulture segment fuels the demand for solar collectors owing to increase in production of cultivable crops, thereby boosting the growth of the solar energy market. In addition, rise in globalization has surged the demand for solar panels in the architectural sector.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global market are rise in government initiatives toward renewable source of energy, increase in demand for plastic solar cells in an electronic industry. However, conversion efficiency of PV system technology challenges hampers the market growth to a certain extent.

Key Players:

Abengoa Solar S.A.

Acciona Energia S.A.

Applied Materials.

Bright Source Energy Inc.

eSolar Inc.

Gintech Energy Corp.

Konarka Technologies.

Sunpower Corporation

Canadian Solar Inc.

and Tata Power Solar.

The factors such as increase in demand for plastic solar cells in an electronic industry, rise in government initiatives and support toward renewable source of energy and surge in demand for energy in remote areas are the major drivers for the market growth. However, conversion efficiency of PV system technology acts as a major restraint which can hinder the market growth. Furthermore, R&D in solar cell technologies and emerging new technologies in manufacturing process of plastic solar cells provide lucrative opportunities for growth.

