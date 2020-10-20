Platelet and Plasma Market Is Predicted to Witness A Massive Growth Up To 2026

The global platelet and plasma market is projected to observe substantial growth over the coming years owing to the growing instances of chronic diseases across the world. In modern medical treatments, patients can be provided either a pint of blood or only the particular components present in the blood that are crucial for treating specific patients conditions. This approach is known as blood component treatment. The key advantage of this technique is that numerous patients can get more benefits through one pint of donated blood. This factor would play a key role in the overall industry expansion.

According to the WHO estimates, postpartum hemorrhage is one of the major causes of maternal mortality in low-income countries. From hemorrhage application, platelet and plasma market will gain revenues at a steady CAGR over 2020-2026.

On the regional forefront, in 2019, the Latin America platelet and plasma market held a crucial industry share that was valued at more than $460 million. Over the forthcoming years, the segment is expected to witness a remunerative growth trend owing to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as autoimmune disorder, and hemophilia. The growing cases various other infectious diseases and accidental injuries in the region would further complement the market outlook in the region.

With respect to the distribution channel, the platelet and plasma market is categorized into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and others. Among these segments, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of about 2.5% over the forecast timeframe. The segment is ascribed to the rising patient inclination towards ambulatory surgeries. Ambulatory surgeries offer quality treatment at very affordable rates, which are driving their demand among consumers worldwide.

In 2019, plasma segment held 33% of the platelet and plasma market share worldwide as it is used for the treatment of various diseases. It is widely used to treat individuals suffering from a shock, burn, multiple clotting factor deficiencies, liver disease and others. Growing prevalence of chronic and neurological diseases resulting in increased demand for plasma for treatment will favor business growth.

Hospitals segment in 2019 accounted for 62% of the overall market share. The rise in number of hospital visits for the treatment of chronic diseases and other health-related issues will supplement industry share. Patients prefer treatment of cancer, diabetes, epilepsy, heart disease and other chronic diseases in hospitals due to availability of blood transfusions. In addition, availability of advanced healthcare facilities and technologies with favorable reimbursement policies for hospital treatment will foster the market size.

Key business players operating in the global platelet and plasma market include American Association of Blood Banks, America’s Blood Centers, American Red Cross, Indian Red Cross, European Blood Alliance, Blood Centers of America, South African Red Cross Society, Japanese Red Cross, OneBlood and Italian Red Cross. Partnerships are a key part in ensuring consistent service is available to patients in need across territories.

