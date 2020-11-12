Pleated Filters Market to 2026 – Development Status & Growth Opportunities

North America pleated filters market is projected to foresee growth of nearly 4.0% by 2026. Strict norms and regulations issued by numerous organizations which includes EPA concerning the emission of pollutants as well as hazardous substances will increase the demand for pollution controlling equipment thereby fueling the market growth.

Global pleated filters market is anticipated to witness a remunerative growth trend owing to the rising urbanization and industrialization, which are accelerating the demand for filtration products. Moreover, increasing awareness to reduce air pollution and minimize air borne diseases and for retaining good air quality will further encourage product demand. Occupational safety conditions, which are increasingly becoming more stringent, are growing the need for an environment in the industrial sector that is free from contamination.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/161

According to research report, global Pleated Filters Market is estimated to surpass $19 billion by 2026.

The product helps in eliminating and filtering fine contaminants and particles. Stringent health and safety guidelines to ensure employee safety would further promote the market demand of pleated filters.

Oil based filters are mostly used to protect engine from contaminants such as sand, metal bits, and carbon, by suspending them. It plays a key role in preventing early wear in the engine. The oil filter cleanses the oil since it passes through the filtering media or filter element.

Furthermore, the product also protects oils from dirt and solid particles which includes carbon deposits, dust, soot particles, and abraded metal. Rising product demand for maintaining the efficiency of engine will further have a positive influence on market growth.

The market from commercial application segment is anticipated to witness growth of over 6% by 2026 owing to increasing number of supermarkets and retail stores. The product is installed in office buildings and commercial spaces to reduce indoor pollutants.

Moreover, it helps filter possible allergens that may affect human immune system. Increasing construction of office buildings and commercial spaces owing to growing consumer demand as well as employment opportunities would further stimulate the market growth of pleated filters.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/161

As per market analysis, manufacturers are involved in strategic expansion initiatives which includes partnerships, research and development activities, and acquisitions so as to improve their market share as well as compete with other prominent players.

Citing an example, Camfil and Salvador Escoda, back in June 2018, signed a deal to offer quality Camfil products from industrial air cleaners, filter segment, and segment of air pollution control through supply stores. Salvador Escoda is a Spanish based distribution company. This will in turn help the firm to grow its regional presence. The above factors would thereby have a positive influence on market growth.

The competitive landscape of pleated filters market includes companies like Denso Corporation, Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd, Absolent Group, Filtration Group, Donaldson Company, Camfil, Koch Filter, Honeywell, and Clarcor, Inc among others.

Related Reports: –

Membrane Air Dryers Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-membrane-air-dryers-market-to-cross-us800-mn-by-2025-global-market-insights-inc-300789667.html

Cooling Tower Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/06/07/1865798/0/en/Cooling-Tower-Market-By-Application-Product-Design-And-Construction-Material-GMI.html