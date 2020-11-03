PLMJ asked lawyers to identify sensitive information in the folders allegedly accessed by Rui Pinto – Portugal

PLMJ’s attorneys had to investigate the presence of potentially “sensitive information” in the files that Rui Pinto allegedly accessed, attorney Sandra Lopes confirmed in court earlier this Tuesday at the 20th session of the Football Leaks trial.

Sandra Lopes, who was heard as a witness as a former employee of the company she worked for between 2010 and 2019, also revealed the exact ways in which the intrusion into the PLMJ computer system was reported, which is the defense of the creator of the electronic platform Er had interviewed lawyers for several sessions.

“One day I arrive at PLMJ and have an email that we should bring to the auditorium. Then we were informed that there was a problem with the network, that some computers were being accessed and that we were the ‘chosen’ “he began, adding,” We left this meeting with homework: look at this list of what’s in the folders and identify what could be sensitive information. “

Sandra Lopes even admitted that some lawyers in the office even jokingly claimed that the perpetrator of the attack was Rui Pinto, but stressed that the creator’s name “was never mentioned” and that “at the time it was only guesswork”. With regard to the meeting in the auditorium, the lawyer only assured the lawyers of the creator of the electronic platform that it would have taken place “after Christmas 2018, maybe already in the New Year”.

During the morning the lawyers Bárbara Correia, Tiago Castro, Duarte Schmidt Lino and Maria João Mata were heard as witnesses. With the exception of Tiago Castro, a real estate law specialist, who assured the Public Prosecutor (MP) Marta Viegas that it had “nothing” to do with the universes “Football Leaks” or “Luanda Leaks”, the other three lawyers sought refuge. Professional secret so as not to answer calls.

However, after some of the lawyers affiliated with PLMJ denied any interest in the contents of their email boxes, Rui Pinto’s defense challenged Maria João Mata with information in his professional profile showing that he had taught public law. Angolan, something the lawyer recognized, although she insisted that it happened “a few years ago”.

The trial continues in the afternoon with requests from lawyers Pedro Metello de Nápoles, Diogo Perestrelo, Pedro da Silva, Pedro Melo, Patrícia Mendes, Joana dos Reis, Lin Man and Ricardo Oliveira, all of whom are PLMJ affiliated.

31-year-old Rui Pinto is responsible for a total of 90 crimes: 68 for improper access, 14 for violating correspondence, six for improper access directed against companies such as Sporting, Doyen, the PLMJ law firm and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF ) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR) as well as for computer sabotage against Sportings SAD and for extortion in the attempted form. This last crime concerns doyen and also led to lawyer Aníbal Pinto’s debate.

The creator of Football Leaks has been free since August 7th “because of his collaboration” with the Judicial Police (PJ) and his “critical mind” but is part of the Witness Protection Program in an unknown location and under police protection for security reasons.