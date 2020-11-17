Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2024

Pneumatic nebulizers market is slated to experience remarkable growth prospects in the years to come, owing to the product’s prominent application in the medical and pharmaceutical space. Given the surging prevalence of asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) across the globe, the demand for nebulizers has been continually surging in respiratory disease treatment.

COVID-19 is fundamentally different from other common respiratory disorders and can cause heart complications, stroke as well as digestive problems. In May 2020, numerous hospitals across the US state of Minnesota had been aiming to maximize the effectiveness of critical care strategies, including the use of pneumatic nebulizers, while awaiting a COVID-19 vaccine or drug.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/625

As per estimates, portable breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers market has also been anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over 2018-2024, primarily driven by the convenience these products offer as well as the ease of functionality and handling. The conspicuous size of portable nebulizers in tandem with the better outcomes in asthma treatment will also stimulate the portable breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers market.

The U.S. is expected to invest heavily in technological developments over the coming timeframe, pertaining to which U.S. pneumatic nebulizers market will exhibit considerable annual growth rate over the years ahead. The growth can be attributed to the favorable initiations taken by regional governments to create awareness among the masses about the benefits of early respiratory disease treatment. Easy availability and heavy utilization of technologically enhanced portable products will also propel the pneumatic nebulizers industry growth notably.

The global pneumatic nebulizers industry is replete with a slew of prominent giants that are planning to expand their global presence by investing significant capital into low and middle-income countries. Adopting growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions is rather commonplace in this industry, for companies to strengthen their presence. Some of the noteworthy participants in pneumatic nebulizers market are Philips Respironics, Becton Dickinson, Omron Corporation, DeVilbiss Healthcare, ARI Medical, Heyer Medial AG, Briggs Healthcare, and Salter Labs.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/625

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 3. Pneumatic Nebulizers Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2013 – 2024

3.3. Industry impact forces

3.3.1. Growth drivers

3.3.1.1. Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures

3.3.1.2. Increasing number of lifestyle disorders in developing economies

3.3.1.3. Various reimbursement policies in developed economies

3.3.1.4. Growing geriatric population base across the globe

3.3.2. Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.3.2.1. High cost of pneumatic nebulizers

3.3.2.2. Dearth of skilled healthcare personnel in developing economies

3.4. Growth potential analysis

3.4.1. By product

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Technology landscape

3.7. Porter’s analysis

3.8. Competitive landscape,2017

3.8.1. Strategy dashboard

3.9. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. Pneumatic Nebulizers Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Vented pneumatic nebulizers

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Table-top vented pneumatic nebulizers

4.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Portable vented pneumatic nebulizers

4.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Table-top breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

4.3.2.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Portable breath-actuated pneumatic nebulizers

4.3.3.1. Market size, by region, 2013-2024 (USD Million)

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/pneumatic-nebulizers-market