Pneumonia Therapeutics Market To Witnessed An Appreciable Growth By 2026

The global pneumonia therapeutics market is anticipated to observe a significant growth due to increasing incidences of pneumococcal disease and surging government initiatives towards pneumonia treatment. Pneumonia is a severe respiratory disease and it annually affects a significant number of the global population, calling for effective treatment options, which would fuel the industry outlook.

Geographically, the North America pneumonia therapeutics market is estimated to observe significant growth opportunities led by the U.S. In fact, the U.S. pneumonia therapeutics industry is slated to record a CAGR of more than 6.3% through the forecast timeframe.

With reference to the drug class, the market is bifurcated into antibacterial drugs, antiviral drugs, and antifungal drugs. Of these, the antibacterial drugs are estimated to foresee tremendous expansion due to the increasing cases of bacterial pneumonia as well as the introduction of new therapeutics that integrate antibacterial medicines in the course. The segment is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8% through the analysis period.

In addition, children suffering from asthma problems or cystic fibrosis, or any other lung-related disorders makes them more susceptible to the illness, which would increase the demand for antibacterial and antiviral drugs. Based on the aforementioned factors, the pediatric segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the study period.

In terms of the age group, the pneumonia therapeutics market is characterized by the geriatric, adult, and pediatric groups. Owing to children’s weak and underdeveloped immune systems, they are more vulnerable to pneumonia, which is expected to further push the pediatric age group segment growth.

In terms of the distribution channel, the market is characterized by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Of these, the ease in accessibility of online pharmacies is projected to fuel their expansion over the coming years. Moreover, introduction of additional promotional discounts by online pharmacies are further expected to stimulate the segment share. In fact, the online pharmacies segment is projected to hold about 16% of the overall industry share by the end of the forthcoming timeframe.

The competitive landscape of the global pneumonia therapeutics market is inclusive of players such as Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis, Mylan, Merck, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Cipla, Bayer, AstraZeneca, Allergan, and Abbott Laboratories among others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Pneumonia Therapeutics Market, By Age Group

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Pediatric

5.2.1. Pediatric market by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Adult

5.3.1. Adult market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

5.4. Geriatric

5.4.1. Geriatric market by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Pneumonia Therapeutics Market, By Application

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Pediatric

6.2.1. Pediatric market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3. Adult

6.3.1. Adult market, by region 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.4. Geriatric

6.4.1. Geriatric market, by region 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.5. Veterinary

6.5.1. Veterinary market, by region 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

