Pocket Door Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities Worldwide By 2026

Globally, pocket door market size is projected to experience a considerable growth in the upcoming years owing to robust expansion of the construction sector. The growth of the construction sector can be attributed to increasing repair and remodeling activities across several regions. City planners and builders are investing significantly in improving space designs, interiors, and overall aesthetics of public infrastructure.

In recent years, rapid growth in urbanization, particularly in China, India, and South Korea, had propelled the demand or improved, high-quality infrastructure development. Homeowners are willing to spend significantly on home renovation and refurbishment activities. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reports that real estate investments in China have increased with an annual growth rate of 7% over the past few years. Increasing new house construction projects will undeniably fuel the demand for pocket doors.

Request a sample copy of this research report: https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2752

Apart from the residential sector, pocket door deployment in commercial and industrial application segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2024. In majority of developing countries, a considerable upsurge in industrialization has increased the need for efficient manufacturing facilities, storage units, and logistics sites. Many commercial spaces are implementing see-through pocket doors for improved safety and convenience. Also, the presence of large machinery and equipment is likely to boost the demand for steel doors.

Wood pocket door industry accounted for 45% market share during 2017. Wooden pocket doors offer a variety of advantages such as improved interior and aesthetic appearance as well as a wide range of design options and flexibility. These doors find widespread use in residential establishments on account of rustproof properties and excellent resistance to chips and cracks. Other materials used in pocket doors besides steel and wood are glass, and aluminium.

Pocket doors are generally available in single, double, and unilateral types. Single pocket door industry size will witness a CAGR of 5.5% through 2024. These doors are widely preferred in residential buildings in bedrooms, toilets, and washrooms due to minimum space requirement. Single pocket doors are also widely used in commercial buildings including storage rooms, warehouses, common rooms and pantries.

From a geographical perspective, U.S. pocket door market share is poised to witness notable growth in the near future. Government agencies including the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Housing and Urban Development have introduced policies to promote the construction of energy-efficient, cost-effective infrastructure across the country. The presence of strict carbon emission standards and ongoing technological developments will foster the regional growth.

Request for customization: https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2752

Asia Pacific pocket doors industry size will grow at a rate of more than 5% through 2024. Majority of the growth can be attributed to rapid residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure development in China, India, and South Korea. In Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand, robust economic growth have induced investments in real estate projects.

Governments in many APAC countries have launched favorable initiatives and housing schemes to offer financial support by lowering interest rates. Fleetwood, LPD doors, FOA Porte, Ferrero Legno, Linvisible, Casali, Raydoor, Selo, Slidesystems, JB kind, JAP, and Allgood, are some of the major manufacturers of pocket doors catering to the global demand.

Aircraft Fairings Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aerospace-plastics-market-size-industry-forecast-report-to-2026-2020-11-09

Aerospace Accumulator Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/commercial-satellite-launch-service-market-industry-report-to-2026-2020-11-0